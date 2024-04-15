Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 344,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ PEGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 3,876,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,492. Pineapple Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.