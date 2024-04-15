PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head to Head Comparison

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.41 $62.10 million $0.77 57.03 Ventas $4.50 billion 3.85 -$40.97 million ($0.11) -389.36

Profitability

PotlatchDeltic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 6.06% 1.58% 1.00% Ventas -0.91% -0.41% -0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PotlatchDeltic and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ventas 0 3 9 0 2.75

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $51.54, indicating a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 233.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out -1,636.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ventas beats PotlatchDeltic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.