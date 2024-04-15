PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 47,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.