PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $163.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.40.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

