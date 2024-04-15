PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 14.3%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 143,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 145,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$38.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

