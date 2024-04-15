Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $62.82. 590,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

