Private Client Services LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,392 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $14,683,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 582,916 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $9,660,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $10,043,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

