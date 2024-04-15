Private Client Services LLC Invests $436,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
