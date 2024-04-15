Private Client Services LLC Invests $538,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 49,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,861,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

