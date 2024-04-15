Private Client Services LLC Invests $671,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 109.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 179,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

