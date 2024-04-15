Private Client Services LLC Invests $695,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,692. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

