Private Client Services LLC Invests $737,000 in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. 51,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,389. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
