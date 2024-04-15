Private Client Services LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.