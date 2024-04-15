Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.10. 3,338,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

