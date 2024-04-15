Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,178. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
