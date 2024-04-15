Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

