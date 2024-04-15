Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

