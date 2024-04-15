Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,389 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.57. 1,240,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,789. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

