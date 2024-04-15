ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.84

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 65708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $737.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

