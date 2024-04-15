ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.45

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 196570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $658,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

