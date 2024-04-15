ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,756,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 3,693,067 shares.The stock last traded at $82.16 and had previously closed at $84.95.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $21,653,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $22,664,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $17,182,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

