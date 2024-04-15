ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $37.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 623,994 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

