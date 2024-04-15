ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.0 %

SQQQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 148,616,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,184,844. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.