Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Proximus Company Profile
