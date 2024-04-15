Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

