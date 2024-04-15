PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.85. The company had a trading volume of 985,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,355. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

