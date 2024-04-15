PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $105.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.