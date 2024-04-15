Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $2,711,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

