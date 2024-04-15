Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSIAW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

