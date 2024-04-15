Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 3.6%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.88. 66,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 210,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $492.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

