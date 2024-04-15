Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Radware alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDWR

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 218,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.