Raymond James Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.80. 486,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. XPO has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.