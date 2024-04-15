ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $10.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00123498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.