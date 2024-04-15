Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 2.9%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as 40.55 and last traded at 41.05. 544,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,867,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.38.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Reddit Company Profile

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last 90 days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

