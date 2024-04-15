Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $970.57.

Shares of REGN opened at $904.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

