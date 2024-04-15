Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $184.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

