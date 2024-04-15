Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGA opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

