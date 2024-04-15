Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOOD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.92. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF makes up 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 56.78% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

