Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Research Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50.
In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,378.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $255,400 in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
