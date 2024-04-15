Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Research Solutions

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,378.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $255,400 in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Research Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200,350 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

