Reviewing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lemonade and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 4 0 0 1.67 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.08%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $429.80 million 2.74 -$236.90 million ($3.41) -4.92 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $895.40 million 1.60 $85.98 million $2.24 16.00

This table compares Lemonade and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -55.12% -31.29% -14.50% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84%

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.