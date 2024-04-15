Reviewing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprinklr and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 6 7 0 2.54 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sprinklr presently has a consensus target price of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

This table compares Sprinklr and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 7.02% 8.15% 4.68% Rand Worldwide 11.48% 148.00% 32.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Rand Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $732.36 million 4.20 $51.40 million $0.18 62.50 Rand Worldwide $376.93 million 1.52 $46.05 million N/A N/A

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

