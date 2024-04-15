Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0022 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $8,182.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,379.25 or 1.00184005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010937 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220572 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.