Robert W. Baird Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $25.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $822.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.