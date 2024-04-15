Roots (TSE:ROOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock.
Roots Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Roots Company Profile
