Roots (TSE:ROOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

