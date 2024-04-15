Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $386.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $386.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.22.

SYK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.60. 523,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

