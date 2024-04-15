S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

LON SFOR opened at GBX 57.55 ($0.73) on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.20 ($2.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The company has a market cap of £332.35 million, a P/E ratio of -359.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

