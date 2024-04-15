Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SBIGY stock remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.31.
