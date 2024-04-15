Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.16.

SAIA opened at $577.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.64 and a 200 day moving average of $471.20. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

