Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.26.

Salesforce Stock Down 7.3 %

CRM stock traded down $21.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,353,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

