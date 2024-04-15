Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 242,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 303,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Stories

